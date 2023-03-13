Support for our teenage mothers

THE EDITOR: There is a saying in our beloved republic, "How you make your bed, so you will lie." This is the archaic thought process that informs our attitudes towards teen mothers. They are falling through the cracks and more needs to be done to support them.

Indeed, it is essential for our society to ensure that young mothers can continue accessing their education as it benefits them, their children and the wider community.

The reality is that teenage mothers face numerous challenges when it comes to education, including financial difficulties, childcare responsibilities and social stigma. Without proper support, these mothers are at risk of dropping out of school, which can lead to limited job opportunities and a cycle of poverty.

To address this issue, the Government must do more to support teenage mothers to complete their education. One way to do this is by providing financial assistance, such as grants or scholarships, to help cover the cost of childcare, textbooks and transportation.

Additionally, the Government could offer flexible learning options, such as online or evening classes, to accommodate the needs of young mothers.

Other countries have successfully implemented measures to support teenage mothers in completing their education.

For example, in the UK, the government offers a range of financial support, including the Care to Learn scheme, which provides funding for childcare while young parents attend school. In Australia, the government provides flexible learning options and access to counselling and mentoring services.

It is time for TT to act and support our young mothers. Investing in their education can ensure a brighter future for them, their children and our society.

K MC INTYRE

via e-mail