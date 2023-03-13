Chris Richards Jnr wins TT Golf Open crown

Chris Richards Jnr. FILE PHOTO -

TT JUNIOR golfer Chris Richards Jnr continued his form on the local circuit winning the championship flight when the TT Golf Association Four-Day Open concluded at the St Andrews Golf Club in Moka, Maraval on Sunday.

Richards is proving he is the golfer to beat at all courses as he is the defending champion of the St Madeleine and Pointe-a-Pierre Open tournaments.

Richards ended with a score of 295 to finish ahead of Gabriel Vanososte (300) and Zico Correia (306).

In the first flight, Kevesh Ramnath emerged as the winner with 320, Brian Fares was second with 338 and Ben Wendling was third 343.

Learie Flores was also a champion grabbing top spot in the second flight with 355. Nandlal Ramlackhan was a close second with 357 and Jonathan Augustus ended third with 358.

Adam Ristant won the third flight (110 stableford points). Wayne Bapstise was victorious in the seniors category (316). John Holley copped the super seniors (234), and Tyrone Leong won the masters (153).

Nett Winners: Jerseem Boodram (championship flight); Asa Roopchand (first flight); Christian Khan (second flight); Dominique Chatoor (seniors); Richard Lara (super seniors); Aroon Naraynsingh (masters)