Caledonia defeat Cunupia FC 2-0 in TT Premier League

-

MORVANT Caledonia Utd got their campaign off to a winning start defeating Cunupia FC 2-0 at Arima Velodrome in round one of the TT Premier Football League on Sunday.

First half goals by Osafa Simpson and Sean Bonval were enough to give Caledonia the victory in the first match of a doubleheader at the venue. The match between Prison Service FC and San Juan Jabloteh, the final match of round one, finished after press time on Sunday.

Matches in the league continue on Friday.