Young talks deepwater exploration

Energy Minister Stuart Young. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young held discussions with officials from Woodside Energy in Houston, Texas, on March 10 about deepwater exploration within TT's maritime border.

Young was in Houston last week for the annual CERAWeek international energy conference.

The conference, hosted by international ratings agency Standard and Poors (S&P), provides a platform for discussion of a wide range of energy-related topics.

Former US president Bill Clinton, Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been among the speakers to deliver keynote speeches at previous CERAWeek conferences.

In a post on his Facebook page, Young said he met with Woodside Energy CEO Meg O'Neill at the company's offices in Houston on March 10.

"We discussed Woodside Energy’s operations in Trinidad and Tobago, their continued production of oil and gas, as well as, 'Calypso', the exciting and promising deep water project that they are developing."

Young added, "We are currently working together in commercial negotiations to ensure the future production of hydrocarbon resources from the deep water and I look forward to announcements in the future."

During his time in Houston at the CERAWeek conference, Young also held talks with officials from Chevron, US Energy Department and British Petroleum on matters of mutual interest.

National Gas Company president Mark Loquan and Energy Ministry acting permanent secretary Sandra Fraser accompanied Young at the conference.