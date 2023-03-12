Teachers deserve more than 4% pay increase

TTUTA members protest outside the Personnel Department, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain during wage negotiations in July 2019. - FILE PHOTO

TEACHERS deserve more than the four per cent increase in salary being offered by the Government, one school administrator has admonished.

Last Thursday, vice principal of the San Fernando East Secondary School Arvind Ramgoolam said teachers deserved more.

He was speaking at the school's 50th anniversary celebration at Harris Promenade, San Fernando.

“Our staff, just like other teachers at both the primary and secondary school level, deserve so much more than what is being offered to them, due to their invaluable contribution they continue to make, day in and day out.”

However, Ramgoolam did admit that there were some teachers who needed more support and guidance to help them master their craft.

Thursday's anniversary celebrations began with a walkathon, starting at the school in Pleasantville to the promenade where a ceremony was held to recognised teachers and students.

Ramgoolam said it was time for the school to reflect and reset. He said the school has made great strides during the past 50 years, but challenges remain.

“This juncture gives us a chance to reflect on our countless achievements. It also gives us a chance to reset and refocus on the next 50 years ahead, where we need to build on all the strong areas we have at the institution and eradicate the weak, negative influences that would hinder the development of our students.

“We stand strong and we stand proud and we will stand together, to being one of the most vibrant student-centred institutions in the Victoria education district.”

While the school has been outstanding in visual and performing arts, track and field, football and technical and vocational studies, Ramgoolam admitted, “There are challenges with their ability to excel in mathematics and English language and English literature.”

He commended the dedicated teachers for working with students.

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello and Pleasantville councillor Robert Paris applauded the school on its milestone.