One dead, one wounded in Morvant shooting

File photo

A 56-year-old man is dead and another man wounded after a shooting incident in Morvant on Saturday afternoon.

The dead man has been identified as Curtis “Choko” Charles, of Picton Road, Lady Young, Morvant.

Police said at about 4.15 pm on Saturday, Charles was in the garage area in the compound of Najas Mini Mart on Coconut Drive, liming with two other people – one identified as 62-year-old Leroy Carter of Coconut Drive, and another man only identified as “Lamo.”

Two armed men approached the group and opened fire. Charles and Carter ran into Charles’s home to escape the gunmen, but they chased them. Charles tried to close the door to the living room of the house, but the gunmen overpowered him and shot him and Carter several times before escaping in a white Nissan AD Wagon.

Both men were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where Charles died. Carter is said to be in a stable condition.

Police canvassing the scene of the shooting found 17 9mm spent shell casings, five fragments, three live rounds of 9mm ammunition, two deformed projectiles and one live round.

Police are still trying to ascertain a motive for the murder.