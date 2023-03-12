Griffith: Did the PM believe E-mailgate was real?

National Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith wants to know if the Prime Minister genuinely believed E-mailgate was real, why then did he appoint him as commissioner of police?

Griffith served as top cop from August 18, 2018, to August 17, 2021, and was a former minister of national security before then.

In a statement on Sunday, Griffith questioned statements made by Dr Rowley at a PNM meeting in Barataria last week on E-mailgate.

"...He attempted to make a case for E-mailgate being real.

"But if Rowley genuinely believes that, then the obvious question that arises is, why did he appoint me as CoP, if I was one of the persons mentioned in E-mailgate?"

Griffith said the Prime Minister was either irresponsible to appoint him as police commissioner or he knew E-mailgate was "all fabricated," and intended to discredited political opponents.

He said in E-mailgate, the e-mail addresses referred to in the documents "simply did not, and could not exist."

"So,there was no way for legitimate companies that provide e-mail addresses, such as Microsoft and Google, to confirm or deny the contents.

"So if the e-mail addresses are incorrect and they are not linked to any e-mail servers, it means those messages could not have been sent, they could not have been received, and they could not be responded to and returned. The fact is, for example, the e-mail address anan@gmailcom never existed, so Google, the parent company of Gmail, had nothing to investigate.

"It would be like asking the TTPS to do an investigation into a crime that simply didn’t occur, because an unidentified caller made a report."

Griffith said as commissioner, in 2019, he consistently maintained that the documents and the correspondence provided to the police "were never e-mails.

"It was something that was typed out by someone."

He said given that he was appointed commissioner in 2018, the PM could not believe the e-mails were real.

Instead, Griffith said the "long list of inconsistencies" from Dr Rowley was only an excuse for his administration's "repeated failures and an attempt to deflect from his poor leadership."

The NTA leader added, "Dr Rowley is definitely not the leader we deserve and from 2025 and beyond. An NTA, in government, will show the country what real leadership looks like, as we transform Trinidad and Tobago from the fiefdom that it is now, to the safe, secure and prosperous democracy that it deserves to be."