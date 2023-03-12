Barataria man charged with fradulent conversion
A 50-year-old man was granted $50,000 bail by a justice of the peace after he was arrested and charged with fraudulent conversion.
Lester Herrera, of Barataria, will appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on March 31.
A police press release said during September 20-October 31, 2020, a woman paid a man $20,000 as a downpayment to construct a two-bedroom house in Diego Martin.
The report said the construction never started and the woman tried unsuccessfully to get a refund.
A report was made to the fraud squad and WPC Walkes charged Herrera on March 10.
The investigation was coordinated by Snr Supt Groome, Supt Reuben and legal officer Sgt Bassarath.
