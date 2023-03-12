2 arrested, four guns and marijuana found

Police found 251 grammes of marijuana in a bamboo patch in Malick, Barataria, on the weekend. - Courtesy TTPS

Two people were arrested on the weekend, four illegal firearms and a quantity of marijuana were found in various anti-crime exercises throughout TT, the police said on Sunday, in a release that recapped some of the major arrests across various police divisions.

In the central division, task force officers went to several known “drug blocks” in the Couva and Freeport area and while in Calcutta No 3, they found a black plastic bag in an unoccupied parcel of land, containing a firearm.

The bag was found under a heap of grass.

In Tobago, officers there executed a search warrant at a house in Shelbourne Street, Plymouth, where an occupant took them to a room where they found a Glock 19 pistol and 14 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition.

The occupant was arrested and taken to the Scarborough police station pending further enquires.

In Malick, officers of the Morvant police station went to 7th Avenue Malick, Barataria, where they found a black plastic bag with marijuana, weighing 251 grammes, in a bamboo patch in an unoccupied parcel of land.

In the northern division, officers there found a .38 special revolver during an anti-crime exercise between 11 pm Friday and 3.30 am Saturday.

The release said special attention was paid to Joseph Avenue, Malabar Train Line, Ackbarali East and West and Highly Avenue in that exercise. They found the revolver on the north-eastern side of the Malabar Early Childhood Care and Education Centre, close to the fence.

In the Port of Spain Division, officers went to Duncan Street where they apprehended a man of of Bldg. 34 Apt. D on outstanding warrants in the sum of $84,000.

The suspect was taken to the Morvant police station where he is assisting with further investigations.