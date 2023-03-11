Women exhibit their art at Venezuelan embassy

The Women in Art Organisation of TT (WIAOTT) and the Venezuelan Embassy launched an exhibition to commemorate International Women's Day on Wednesday.

The exhibition, The Music and Art of Women Artists, features 24 artists from TT and Venezuela and will be on show until March 15 at the embassy, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.

Most of the work reflects common cultural aspects shared by Venezuela and TT.

Michelle Tappin-Davis, representing WIAOTT, said at the opening ceremony the work reflects the role and the struggle of women artists in today's society.

“Today, Women's Day, is a good time to promote the rights of women in the world. Our exhibits are designed to promote the work of women artists and to donate to charitable causes,” she said.

Ambassador Alvarado Sánchez Cordero highlighted in his welcome message the women who have fought for gender equality.

“International Women's Day is a day of culture and political activism. It is a tribute to the women of the world who have fought and given their lives for gender equality, for equity, recognition and the end of patriarchal societies.”

Sanchez Cordero called for reflection and women's organisation through education, empowerment and culture.

He invited the community to visit the embassy to appreciate the exhibition. Part of the proceeds of the sales will be donated to the NGO La Casita de Arima, which works for the rights of migrant women.

Venezuelan artist Stephany Guerra said at the opening she appreciated the opportunity to participate in this event on such a momentous day for the entire world.

"The role of women has been reassessed and their participation and contribution is increasingly important. That is why we must be clear about our rights and our defence to aspire to happiness and fulfilment as human beings."

Guerra dedicated her work and the exhibition in general to the courageous Mexican artist Frida Kahlo for her artistic legacy, her determination and her advocacy for women's rights.

Venezuelans María Nuitter, Andreína Briceño and Vicky Rojas delighted the audience with the dance of La Burriquita (burrokeet) and traditional Venezuelan songs.

Several ambassadors attended the opening.