Trinidad and Tobago design studio tops US advertising awards

King of Soca design. - Michele Jorsling

Praktis, a collaborative design studio including top TT talent and focused on thoughtful communication design, has copped Overall Best of Show and Best of Print at the 2023 American Advertising Awards.

The first-time entrant also won Gold for its design of King of Soca, the biography of soca star Machel Montano written by his mother, Elizabeth Montano.

But this is not all. The team, led by co-founders Marlon Darbeau and Blayne Clark, also won three silver medals for campaign, website and cover design. The rest of the design team includes graphic designer Patrick Rasoanaivo and managing editor Melanie Archer.

This award-winning work was also completed for Prudecon, a Trinbagonian engineering firm, and Inspiration Labs, owned by executive coach Scott Hilton-Clarke. Praktis competed with more than 552 entries from six Caribbean nations.

Devoted to developing TT visual culture and economy through design, Praktis was previously shortlisted for another notable award – the 2020 DesignWeek (UK) Award – for its Montano chocolate-packaging design.

It was also integral to creating the identity, in-store displays, and full-service marketing for Nudge, the social entrepreneurship platform started by Anya Ayoung-Chee and Massy SVP – People and Culture Julie Avey. Nudge has helped grow hundreds of small businesses in TT, St Lucia and Barbados.

“Every win we make is a win for our team, clients, partners, and country,” Darbeau said.

He and Clark agree that Praktis is unique because of its collaborative approach. In times that can be isolating, Praktis believes working together is key to developing a thriving design landscape.

“Our clients are collaborators. So too are the designers, photographers, animators, and writers we work with,” Clark added. “It is important to continue building a design industry, through the success of each individual.”

Praktis’ clients are based in the Caribbean but with a global outlook. Its designs, according to the award’s judges, are “disruptive and unexpected.”

“They were chosen because they were young, fresh and extremely creative. They didn’t disappoint,” Elizabeth Montano said.

Follow Praktis online at praktis.design and on Instagram @praktisdsgn as the studio proceeds to compete with winners from Florida at the District Competition.

