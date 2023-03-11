Teams, events confirmed for Commonwealth Youth Games in Tobago

Beach volleyball is one of the Commonwealth Youth Games events to be held in Tobago. FILE PHOTO -

The team events for beach volleyball, rugby sevens and fast5 netball for the August 4-11 Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) will be held in Tobago.

The team sports programme will see 44 international teams, representing 23 nations from around the Commonwealth, vie for top honours in these three sporting disciplines.

In the men’s beach volleyball, England will aim to defend their title against a broad field that includes Canada, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa and hosts TT.

Australia, Cayman Islands, Scotland, Kenya, Bermuda and TT will compete in the women’s event. Pigeon Point beach will be the competitions’ home from August 5-10.

Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) technical delegate for Trinbago 2023 Mushtaque Mohammed said he’s delighted to have such a wide cross-section of participants competing in beach volleyball.

He confirmed 18 Commonwealth Games Associations will compete across a total of 56 games, over a six-day period.

“Since the 2017 Commonwealth Games in 2017, we have seen the progression of athletes into the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, so we know the benefits of the Commonwealth Youth Games as a development tool for the sport and athletes,” Mushtaque said.

Men’s rugby sevens will be contested by Canada, Jamaica, Scotland, Fiji, South Africa and TT, with Fiji looking to improve on the bronze medal they won in 2017.

In the women’s division, TT, Canada, Wales, Fiji and Kenya will take on defending champions Australia.

All games will take place at the Shaw Park Cultural Recreational Park from August 6-8.

Additionally, it will be the ﬁrst time fast5 netball is included in the CYG programme and competition for the inaugural title promises to be high, with hosts TT, Australia, England, South Africa, Botswana, Canada, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Scotland all featuring.

This tournament also takes place at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, from August 8-10. Fast5 is netball’s shorter, faster format.

Commonwealth Games Federation president Dame Louise Martin said, “The beach volleyball, fast5 netball and rugby sevens are set to be highly competitive, with nations from across the Commonwealth vying for gold.

“We are particularly excited to announce the teams playing in the first-ever fast5 netball competition. The dynamic and innovative format promises to be one of the highlights of the games.”

Entry for team sports was by invitation and the demand for places was high.

After applications by Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs), the CGF, in consultation with the respective international federations, made the final selection based on criteria including host nation representation, past results, depth of field and strength of competition, and regional representation.

Trinbago 2023 will see more than 1,000 athletes and para athletes, between the ages of 14-18, from the 72 nations and territories, participate in a total of seven sports – aquatics (swimming), athletics and para athletics, cycling (road race, time trial and track) and triathlon – as well as fast5 netball, rugby sevens and beach volleyball.

2023 CYG team event teams (Tobago)

Beach volleyball (women) – TT, Rwnada, Canada, Mozambique, Cayman Islands, England, Australia, New Zealand, Vanuatu, Scotland, Kenya, Bermuda

Beach volleyball (men) – TT, Gambia, Canada, Sri Lanka, St Kitts & Nevis, England, Australia, Cyprus, New Zealand, Rwanda, St Lucia, South Africa

Rugby sevens (women) – TT, Canada, Wales, Australia, Fiji, Kenya

Rugby sevens (men) – TT, Canada, Jamaica, Scotland, Fiji, South Africa

Fast5 netball – TT, Australia, Botswana, Canada, England, St Vincent & Grenadines, Scotland, South Africa