Swimmers Yorke, Thompson bag 200m medley relay silver in US

TT and University of Indianapolis swimmer Jerron Thompson - Courtesy Harold Wilson

Trinidad and Tobago swimmers Jeron Thompson and Kael Yorke were instrumental in leading the University of Indianapolis to NCAA Division II Championships 200m medley relay silver on Wednesday.

Thompson swam the opening backstroke leg in 21.46 seconds, schoolmate Liki Prema executed his breaststroke in 23.76s, Yorke’s butterfly came in 21.09s while Diego Mas finished his freestyle in 18.70s, to set a new school record of one minute, 25.01 seconds.

According to Lifespan 007 Open Water Swim, both TT athletes were also part of the team which held the previous record. It was broken twice in 2021 and 2022.

“Before the regional duo was part of the sprint medley relay team Indy (Indianapolis) had not been on the podium for more than five years. Since then, there has been a medal at every National Championships (NCAA).”

Additionally, Thompson set a new personal best time when he clocked 19.37s in a 50m freestyle fifth-place finish. He covered the first 25m in 10.20s and shaved some precious time off on his second length.

Thompson’s 19.97s clocking also propelled him to becoming the country’s third-fastest performer in this event.

At number two on the national ranking is Olympian Dylan Carter (19.04s) while Olympic bronze medallist George Bovell III (18.98s) leads the pack. Thompson’s time was also the second fastest in Indy school history.