Success, parents, hard work

Here are inspiring stories of sacrifice, faith, caring parents, teachers and hard work in the quest for a deeply embedded cultural value – academic success.

Of course, it usually starts from primary schools, homes and even higher up. For example, President's Medal winner 19-year-old Makaya Huggins confessed her scholarship success was due to her “faith in God.”

The Couva Holy Faith Convent student said: “I have placed my trust, hope and my confidence in the most high God to be able to do this for me.” To her, this means that with such “faith,” not only will she achieve her purpose but she will be likely kept on the straight and narrow path towards it.

Of course, many other scholarship winners attribute their academic success to a more secular realm – supportive parents, teachers and schools. Such support does help but Ms Huggins’ “faith” brought her added value. Her school’s other scholarship winners were Claudia Khan, Rematie Balbisson and Shaila Ramdhan.

Huggins lived alone with her dad, who passed away in 2019.

“It was really hard for me,” she said.

Success often means conquering adversity. Idling and praying will not work. Brightness is not all. It also takes sacrifice, faith and hard work.

The Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) schools hold prayers for students writing the SEA and CAPE. Their parents also hold Saraswatee pooja at home, too. Whether we believe or not in God and religion, the fact is that such faith-driven moments help build student confidence. Of course, this alone will not succeed. There is still competition even among the prayerful.

The other President's Medal winner, Ms Saira Mohammed, of St Augustine Girls’ High School, gratefully attributed her success to her parents, Sherina and Sheraaz Mohammed, teachers and school friends.

Saira advised CAPE candidates: “Believe in yourself and work hard.” She added: “Special mention to my science teachers – Mrs Dowlath, who cares for her students as if they were her own children; Mr Ramlogan and Mr Neemar all dedicated to their students’ success.”

Acting principal Ms Bonnie Bissoon-Gosine celebrated her school’s nine mixed-subjects scholarships by saying: “We try to let it be known that we are not only merely academic. We encourage students to take part in co-curricular activities.”

Principal of Naparima Girls’ High School Ms Karen Bally celebrated her school’s 19 open and additional scholarship winners by attributing the school’s success to “pupils’ hard work, parental and teachers’ dedication and supporting networks through the Presbyterian Church and Education Ministry.” She added: “Teachers were responding to students’ e-mails at all hours of the night. Systems were put in place to ensure that teaching and learning could continue during the lockdown.”

Ms Bally proudly explained: “Additionally, teachers ensured the continuation of all extracurricular activities.”

Building character is as important as passing exams.

And what a celebration it was down Debe at Parvati Girls' Hindu College two weeks ago, when the school got its first-ever national scholarship winner, Ms Karina Maharaj (performing and creative arts). With tearful eyes, Karina hugged her teacher, Ms Seema Pustam, and said: “It was because you believed in me. A little faith went a long way.” Karina fell ill during her studies and had to “take a break.” But as Couva Convent student Ms Huggins did, Karina kept the faith.

She said: “I remember the tears, going to sleep very late and then waking up early to go to school.”

She praised her parents, Mintree and Rajindranath Maharaj, for their support.

Her father said: “My wife and I work hard in our business to send our children to school, so we are very proud of her now.”

And of course, commendation must go to Sangre Grande North Eastern College's only scholarship winner, Avinash Rakhar. The school spokesman said: “We are excited. We will continue to work hard and go the extra mile. This student was diligent, hardworking, obedient and respectful to authority.”

A bright student but also with good manners and character. I write all this is to help demonstrate what a good school is like – the dedication and hard work required – parents and teachers partnering to walk the extra mile. Why should we be surprised when parents and students choose these schools? When will we have more like them?