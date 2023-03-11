Still awaiting fireworks bill timeline, AG

Attorney General Reginald Armour - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Attorney General Reginald Armour.

Your correspondence to the Fireworks Action Coalition of TT (FACTT) dated December 19, 2022, stated that the submissions received from the public relative to the public consultation on the draft fireworks bill were taken into consideration in comprehensively reviewing the proposed policy and that recommendations had been (prior to December 19) submitted for the attention of Cabinet.

You also communicated your intention to ensure that the bill is tabled in the shortest possible time in the Parliament.

Ours of January 3 and February 6 requested from you a proposed timeline for the bill to be tabled in Parliament and also a copy of the recommendations included in the reviewed recommendations coming out of the public consultations. We have not had a response to this.

It has been 20 years since the Law Reform Commission reported on the need to legislate the use of fireworks and three months since you say you submitted the recommendations for the attention of Cabinet. Surely your office can be more efficient than this in representing citizens who seek protection from the dangers of fireworks.

We look forward to your timely response on the current status of the draft bill.

ROGER MARSHALL

founder, Animals

360 Foundation

for FACTT