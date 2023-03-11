Sport back on track

Trinidad and Tobago Swimmer Dylan Carter. Photo by Allan V. Crane

WHILE covid19 is still with us and the virus has yet to settle into a predictable pattern, it is clear enough that the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

There is no better sign of this than the resurgence in sporting activity by our nationals at home and abroad, a resurgence that once more brings into focus the need for greater levels of public support for our athletes.

The sporting arena was badly affected by the events of the last few years. As things begin to return to pre-pandemic levels, and ahead of major sporting events such as the next year’s Olympic Games in Paris, France, both the private and the public sectors need to be behind our nationals currently pushing themselves to higher and higher levels of excellence.

The games have not even begun, yet swimmer Dylan Carter has already made a splash.

Mr Carter, 27, recently broke his own national record in the men’s 100m freestyle event at the 2023 TYR Pro Swim Series in Ft Lauderdale, USA, claiming gold and, in the process, becoming the first national to qualify for the games. He dipped below the qualifying standard as he set a new record of 48.24 seconds.

Events such as that sprint happen in the blink of an eye, but they nonetheless reflect a lifetime of effort on the part of the athlete involved, their parents, their coaches and their teammates. When someone like Mr Carter achieves top form and is in full flight, they can make things seem effortless. But really and truly, for him to continue to maintain his form until next year’s games will require skill and support.

We also today congratulate West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva for making his way into the record books by taking a record-tying seven catches in one innings against South Africa.

Mr Da Silva, 24, a former St Mary’s College student, achieved the milestone in South Africa’s second innings earlier this month. The Queen’s Park Cricket Club cricketer now has the highest number of dismissals in a Test innings alongside four other wicketkeepers.

While these individuals soar, team sports are also making a comeback.

We take note of the start of the inaugural TT Premier Football League, an event that comes after domestic football’s absence of almost three years. Altogether, a dozen clubs in tier one will feature in a shortened season which ends in June.

All of this is a hopeful sign given the vital role sport can play as a platform for youth. The upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago will be a chance to not only showcase local talent but to give it exposure.

We encourage members of the public to support all of these events and to show our athletes love.