Simmons defeats Sobers for TTCB executive spot

FRANK Simmons was on Saturday elected to serve as an executive member of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB).

The Defence Force officer defeated Winston Sobers 33-15 in a secret ballot in elections held at the Alloy Lequay Administration Centre at Balmain.

Only one board member failed to turn up to vote because he is out of the country. Simmons and Sobers were the only two nominations for the post.

Simmons replaces Anderson Ramdath whose position on the executive became vacant when he lost the elections to select a Central Zone representative on the TTCB in 2021. The Coastguardsman is currently a Premier League representative and manager of the Defence Force cricket team which campaigns in the Premiership II (North) of the TTCB competitions.

He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the TTCB executive having served as a manager of one of the teams in the Under-23 Classic in January.

Simmons also managed the Leatherback Giants in the third edition of the Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast last year staged at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Reached for comment on Saturday following his lopsided win, Simmons said he was delighted to be given the resounding vote of confidence by the Cricket Board members.

“It is not something I had in mind but I look forward to serving cricket in this new capacity,” he said. His term will end when elections are held for a new executive in 2025.

Simmons points to his experience as a coach and manager in the Premier League which he said will be an asset at the National Executive level.

“I am very optimistic to bring new ideas which will greatly assist the development of cricket from the grassroots level,” said Simmons.