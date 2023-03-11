Self-inspection

Today, as I write this, it is March 8, celebrated as International Women’s Day.

Unable to think of a specific topic on which to write, I have opted to interview "a woman" – myself. I have reached out to different people and asked them each to pose a question to me about myself.

As expected, many asked me animal-related questions. Many people who know me or who read this column may already know those answers. I will therefore focus mainly on the questions that related to women.

In your experience, what’s the difference between your inner reality as a woman and your outer reality?

This is not something I’ve consciously thought about. But for answering purposes, I would say that in my "inner reality," I know I am female and would much rather be female than male – but rather than actively think of myself as being "a woman," internally, I perceive myself simply as a "being."

I have never felt that the inner perception of "being me" was attached to specific gender or the related traditional expectations or roles created and placed upon us by society. From the perspective of my "outer reality," the awareness of being "a woman" is more immediate, owing to the physical attributes and resulting societal perception of that biological fact.

Do you feel judged by other women because you do not have children?

No, I don’t feel judged by that – maybe because I don’t feel inadequate as a result of not having offspring.

I accept that there are people (both male and female) who think that all women must have children because of the biological "equipment" that enables it. I think this perspective is largely rooted in the beliefs of those who subscribe to the Bible in a very traditional way.

It is a similar thought pattern to those who say female dogs should not be spayed because “God put them here to multiply.” Especially in Tobago, I’ve encountered people (mainly of an older generation, but also some younger) who look shocked when they ask, “Do you have children?” and I say “No.” More than "judgement," I might see confusion or questions ripple across their faces.

How can your skills help/add towards the upward positive movement of women, in today’s society?

I have a variety of skills or qualities that can be of benefit to women, but one that first comes to mind is Kundalini yoga, which I practise and teach.

We live in a world which, for a number of reasons, can be quite harsh on or unfair to many women – especially those who struggle with low self-esteem, lack of self-love, anxiety, depression, lack of motivation and direction, etc – things that can pull anyone (male or female) down.

Kundalini yoga can be seen as a "toolbox" of techniques (different breathing techniques, meditations, kriyas, etc) designed to empower and help us to realise our full potential through increased self-awareness and self-actualisation. I can say, from personal experience and through seeing the effect that it has on others who practise regularly, that it is positively life-transforming.

If money, and tending dogs were not issues, and you could go anywhere for two weeks, where would it be, and why?

I would go to England, because I always feel good when I am there, and have various close friends with whom I share mutual quality time, no matter what we are doing. I would go in spring, autumn or winter as I prefer cooler/colder weather.

Do you think you’re enough?

I am content with who I am, and do not consciously think of myself as being "less than" or "more than" something or someone else.

Being "enough" doesn’t mean being "perfect." I know there is always room for transformation – so I continually self-reflect and fine-tune myself in areas where I recognise the need for improvement.

As a female multimedia artist have you experienced a disparity between the treatment of yourself (as a woman) and your male counterparts?

No, I haven’t noticed or felt a difference in treatment or opportunities, maybe because I don’t see myself as a female being any less able than a male person to achieve something that I set out to accomplish. If I thought of us as being unequal, maybe then I would experience it in that way.