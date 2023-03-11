Sadhvi Anandamaiyee Giri: a bearer of 'plus values'

Sadhvi Ananda after her initiation ceremony. Part of the tradition when initiated into the path of Sannyas is to shave one’s head and wear new orange clothes. Photo courtesy Sadhvi Anandamaiyee Giri -

Sushri Ananda (now known as Sadhvi Anandamaiyee Giri) is the general secretary of the Brahma Vidya Peetham International. In 2016, the Caratal, Gasparillo resident created history in TT when she became the youngest person in the country to become a swami – a monk who has mastered the mind and sense organs and has renunciated all worldly pursuits, so as to devote full-time effort to the direct experience of the highest spiritual realisation.

For women all over the globe, International Women’s Day is a time of reflection and amplification of the collective feminine voice.

Sadhvi Anandamaiyee Giri is one of many young women across the world who is a pioneer in collective activism and embracing equity. Having a strong inclination towards religion and spirituality from her early childhood, Sadhviji, as she is called, is now a leading speaker on the Sri Ramcharitmanas, Shrimad Bhagwad Gita and other holy books. She is a trained teacher of meditation, yoga and Pranayama practices and was initiated into the order of Sannyas (monastic renunciation) at 35, by Param Pujya Swami Avdheshananda Giri ji, Junapeethadhiswar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhada, India.

Giri's Sannyas Deeksha (initiation ceremony) is historic, as she was the first and youngest daughter of the Indian diaspora to receive initiation into Sannyas in her own motherland. She shattered the glass ceiling with this achievement and continues to work for the upliftment of women and creating an ideal example to all girls and women on the basis of renunciation.

Giri has lived under the guidance and tutelage of the founder of Brahma Vidya Peetham International, Swami Brahmaswarupanandaji (Swami Brahmadeo ji) of Kashi, India, who nurtured her from the age of three.

She received spiritual instruction in the Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana, Bhagavad Gita and other holy shastras from Swamiji.

She studied Hindi at Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, Agra, India, where she also studied Sanskrit and did her master's degree in philosophy. Giri has also been a Swayamsevika (a female dedicated to full-time, voluntary, selfless social and human service) of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangha for over 20 years. Currently, she is advancing her studies in Sanskrit and post-colonialism as well as working towards her PhD with the Hindu University of America.

At 18, Giri began her global travels, disseminating spiritual knowledge and the tenets of Vedic Sanatan Dharma throughout the world.

“In my years of spiritual sadhana under the guidance of Swami Brahma Swarupananda ji, I have visited many pilgrimages in India including Kashi, Chitrakoot, Prayag, Ayodhya, Rameshwaram, Mathura, Vrindavan, Arunachala, Tirupathi, Puttaparthi, Janakpuri (Nepal),” she told WMN.

Her spiritual journey also has taken her internationally to Indonesia, Japan, Israel, India, Nepal, the UK, Holland, France, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, US, Suriname, French Guiana, Guyana, Venezuela and most of the Caribbean region. Giri represents the country at various global events, including conferences, inspirational events, symposiums and world peace and interfaith meetings.

In TT, where she lives most of the year, she gives daily spiritual discourses (satsangh), teaches meditation, provides spiritual counselling and mentoring and oversees humanitarian projects and activities. At present she is working with Swami Brahmaswarupanandaji, writing and translating literary works. Additionally, she contributes regularly to national and international media publications.

Aside from being general secretary of Brahma Vidya Peetham International, Giri is the secretary of the Foundation For Vedic India and as general secretary for the International Academy of Kundalini Dhyan Yoga.

She ardently believes that ultimately, the Vedic tradition holds the highest regard for women all around the world, believing them to be the embodiment of several important qualities and powers. The Vedas advocate for female safety and empowerment, saying: “Where women are worshipped, there the gods dwell” (Manusmriti 3.55-59). "Indeed, where the women are happy, there will be prosperity and peace."

Giri told WMN, “Sannyas (complete renunciation) required intensive spiritual practices and in-depth study. This material world is full of so many complications. Inspired by the life of my father, mentor and teacher, Swami Brahmaswarupananda, in his life as a swami, I always felt that there was a much higher purpose to this human birth that went beyond the realms of physical and material comforts. There was always a burning fire and deep hunger in the depth of my being to find the real purpose of existence. Sannyas is the best way for inner peace, silence, happiness and contentment.

"Taking the vows to become a swami was not a decision, but it was an evolution from one stage of life to the next, for complete dedication for a higher purpose in service to humanity towards divinity.”

In terms of her challenges as a woman and the first female sannyas in TT, she said, “Challenges are part of the ebb and flow of life, but I look at challenges as opportunities, an avenue of learning and stepping forward. If there are no challenges, there is no scope for growth and development with maturity and the opportunity to develop into a balanced and integrated personality.

"Think about Rabindranath Tagore’s words, 'Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add colour to my sunset sky.'”

What about personal challenges?

“Personal challenges are not too worrying to me, but I’m gravely concerned about our social and national challenges, especially to women. Society is so fragmented and biased (against) women. Even in this 21st century, women have to struggle to be recognised and treated equally.

"I love our country, and hope that such recognition would come in this society and nation and at all spheres, we would be amongst the top in the world.

"There is a great need to lift individual consciousness for the rise in collective consciousness.”

She acknowledges that for women there are many difficult situations in life.

“Women have to wear many caps and their challenges are always existing."

In the midst of these challenges she encourages women to develop courage, strength, inner confidence, compassion, understanding and value to help others to share, accommodate, adjust and tolerate.

“I encourage women who want to give their lives in full service to society, humanity and divinity through their various actions in life. We need to recommit ourselves to working harder for gender equality, women’s empowerment and inclusive growth. We all need to inspire and celebrate our progress and keep working until all women are safe, proud and prosperous.”

This year, Giri and Swami Brahmaswarupanandaji are in India engaged in inspirational programmes for women, especially in the rural communities of Rajasthan, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh and other areas with diaspora links to TT.

Giri advocates, “Let us be ready to be bearers of 'plus values' wherever we go, with the watchwords of truth, humility and dignity.”