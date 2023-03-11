Reon Moore gives Soca Warriors 1-0 edge vs Jamaica

Trinidad and Tobago's Reon Moore. - FILE

REON Moore`s second-half goal in the 62nd minute sealed the 1-0 victory for Trinidad and Tobago senior men`s team against Jamaica in an international football friendly played at the Montego Bay Sports Complex on Saturday evening.

Substitute Moore was only on the field for five mines before he collected a pass from skipper Joevin Jones to slot home his left-footed shot which was eventually the lone goal of the match.

TT are using these matches as preparation for upcoming Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup qualifiers versus Bahamas in Nassau on March 24 and against Nicaragua on March 27 at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago.

TT will face Jamaica once again on Tuesday at the National Stadium Kingston Jamaica 7pmTT time.