Police probe municipal cops sex ring

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched into claims of female municipal police officers having sex with senior officers for favours as well as "extra-duty racket" involving business operators.

Head of the Municipal Police Assistant Commissioner Surendra Sagramsingh confirmed the wide-ranging probe after he was presented with a package including a bundle of WhatsApp messages from junior officers across the 14 municipal corporations which accused senior officers "of engaging in corrupt practices, including seeking sexual favours for promotion and extra duties."

Sagramsingh, a police officer for the past 40 years, said he had a responsibility to treat with the allegations in a speedy manner.

His hope is that information can be translated into evidence so they can convict when the process is ended.

“I always say allegations only hangs around, but it is evidence which hangs.”

In an interview, Sagramsingh confirmed that he received the package on March 5 and subsequently sent off communication to the TTPS and other agencies.

He has also assigned a senior officer to launch an immediate investigation into the claims, giving him 30 days to investigate and report back to him.

Acknowledging it is a monumental task, Sagramsingh said he has the autonomy to extend that 30-day period, as the investigator would have to interview many people to verify the credibility of the information.

“If the information is credible, then we would pursue and endeavour to call persons to account for their conduct. At the same time, if the information is unfounded, we would want those persons named to be vindicated.”

He said if the findings require disciplinary action, he would be able to do that within the organisation.

Once it reaches the threshold of criminal conduct, that would require the involvement of other agencies, namely the police.

Sagramsingh said the investigation is in good hands and whoever is in the wrong, the accused or the accusers, “we would want to call them to account.” He criticised the officers for using social media to raise their complaints and referred to guidelines within the organisation to report such matters.

Female officers who raised complaints said they signed up to become a municipal police officer, to earn an income, help their families, and at the same time make a useful contribution to the development of society.

There are also allegations of “massive extra-duty racket” involving business operators and even people employed in Government departments, who pay senior officers for security at private events. Officers complained they are not paid for the extra duties performed in those circumstances.

The officers also complained about the use of official vehicles by senior officers for personal errands and sometimes unavailable to respond to a crime in progress.

Junior officers claim they are told to “pretend” they did not hear about the crime in progress when this happens.

There are also claims that official vehicles with flashing blue lights being used to “escort illegal runs.”

Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein, who is acting a Local Government Minister in the absence of Faris Al-Rawi, referred the Newsday to Sagramsingh when contacted on the officers' claims.