Noelle Archer presents Roots of Passion: A deeper unearthing

TT singer/songwriter Noelle Archer is inviting the public to broaden their musical tastes with her show Roots of Passion: A deeper unearthing.

The show will be held at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain on Saturday from 8 pm.

The two-hour long show will feature guest performers such as pannist Hanif Goodridge, Karla Gonzales and her sister, Jeanelle Archer-Chan. Archer and her sister are known as the musical duo: the Archer Sisters.

Archer believes she was born singing and – before she could speak – her parents heard her singing melodies played on local television, she said.

“Because of that I grew up singing. I sang in my pre-school graduation. I would sing in the school choir and church.

“One of my first professional experiences, though, was when my sister – who did background vocals for artistes – invited me to do background vocals for Destra Garcia.”

She “really enjoyed this experience” and she began working on developing her musical career.

About 15 years ago, she quit her job and enrolled at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) studying performing arts.

“I vowed to myself I would start following my passion from then until now. Since then I have been only doing performing arts, music and performing arts education,” she said in a phone interview on Friday.

“Roots of Passion is a concert-style show where I am going to celebrate my womanhood through music and through guest artistes who are colleagues and friends of mine.”

During covid19 restrictions, performer Kerwin Du Bois hosted a project called Sing Produce Unleash Talent (SPUT) which began in 2020 and, in which, she participated. She wrote some songs out of that project.

She plans to share eight of her original pieces along with some covers of songs.

She first did the show in November, it was well received by the audience and so she was advised to host it again.

The singer who described her style as Caribbean fusion added that the jazz audience is able to better enjoy her music.

“It is not pop and R&B but pop and R&B and soca are in there. It is, generally, for people who can appreciate new music as well.”

She hopes to release new singles within the next six months and wants to produce some of the music that she will share at the show.

“You can try something new,” she said when asked what else she wanted TT to know most.