Mayaro honours six women

Mrs C Hosein, left, collectes an award on behalf of daughter Safia Hosein from Mayaro MP Ruston Paray. -

The Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray, marked International Women's Day 2023 by hosting a recognition ceremony for six exceptional women in the Mayaro constituency. The event was held at the Mayaro Resource Centre on March 8.

The awardees were Taramatti Bridgmohansingh, Kelly-Ann Langdon Pascal, Roxanne O'Malo, Safia Hosein, Leela Persad, and Sabita Mykoo. These women have made significant contributions to their respective fields of education, entrepreneurship, aviation, agriculture, and arts and culture, a media release said.

Dr Indera Sagewan delivered the feature address at the event, speaking on several women's issues, including the importance of gender equality and empowerment of women and girls in rural communities.

Representatives from secondary schools within Mayaro constituency, women officers in the police, fire, and coast guard, and nurses from the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) were also in attendance.

In his address, Paray emphasised that while we celebrate the achievements of women on International Women's Day, we must also acknowledge the challenges that still exist in achieving gender equality. He said the digital gender gap remains a barrier that must be addressed to promote gender equality in education, economic opportunities, healthcare, and combating gender-based violence, the release said.

He also stressed the need to address structural barriers that prevent women and girls from participating fully in society, particularly in rural areas. He expressed his commitment to continue working towards achieving gender equality in the Mayaro constituency and beyond.

The event was a testament to the power of women and their ability to make significant contributions to society. Paray and the Mayaro community expressed their gratitude to the awardees for their outstanding achievements and contributions to their respective fields.