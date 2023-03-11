Lenten fish sandwiches

Fish is usually the flavour of the day at lunch or dinner during the Lenten season. When we think of a fish sandwich we think of a shark and bake. But a great fish sandwich can be much more than shark and bake, and a lot healthier too. Don't get me wrong, I love a fish sandwich made with a golden fried bake but there are other options.

Fish sandwiches make great lunchtime meals or quick dinners if you are really in a rush, pair them up with some sweet potato fries and it’s a meal well worth waiting for!

Shrimp po boys with creamy coleslaw

This is a popular sandwich in Louisiana USA, and is usually made with oysters.

6-ft long crusty rolls, or hot dog rolls

1 lb medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp salt

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup cornmeal

¼ tsp allspice powder

1 egg lightly beaten

vegetable oil to fry

Creamy coleslaw

2 cups shredded cabbage

1 cup shredded carrot

2 tbs chopped celery

1 tsp grated onion

½ tsp sugar

½ cup mayonnaise or more to taste.

Combine all ingredients and refrigerate until ready for use.

Season shrimp with garlic and salt.

Combine cornmeal with allspice powder.

Dredge shrimp in flour, then egg, then cornmeal.

Fry in hot oil until golden.

Spread mayonnaise onto roll, fill with shrimp and top with creamy coleslaw.

Serves 4 to 6

Grilled fillet of king fish with lime, pepper and onion relish

1 lb boneless king fish fillets, about 4

or any firm fleshed fish.

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tbs minced chives

1 tbs fresh French thyme

2 tbs olive oil

salt

Marinate fish in herbs and olive oil, season with salt. Cook on a hot grill for about 3 minutes per side.

Serve on crusty buns topped with lime and onion relish.

(You can pan fry the fillets in olive oil as well)

Lime, pepper and onion relish

1 onion, peeled and chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ hot pepper, seeded and chopped

¼ cup chopped parsley

juice of 2 large limes or 3 limes

2 tbs olive oil

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 cup boiling water

Combine the first 4 ingredients

Stir in the lime juice

Season with salt and pepper

Pour on the boiling water then cover and leave for 5 to 10 minutes

Spoon over hot fish sandwich

Caribbean shrimp and fish burgers with chadon beni mayo

1 lb small shrimp, peeled and deveined

½ lb boneless fresh fish fillets

1 tsp minced garlic

2 tbs minced chives

1 tsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp allspice powder

salt to taste

1 egg yolk

⅓ cup soft breadcrumbs

Mince shrimp and fish in food processor, stir in the rest of the ingredients.

Form into 3 inch patties and pan fry for about 2 minutes per side, in hot olive oil.

Serve in burger buns topped wit lettuce, tomato and chadon beni mayo.

Makes 6

Chadon beni mayo

½ cup low fat mayo

1 tbs finely chopped chadon beni

1 clove garlic, minced.

½ tsp pepper sauce.

Combine all the ingredients and cover, refrigerate until ready for use.

Makes ½ cup.

To make sweet potato fries simply peel some sweet potatoes, cut into French fry-sized strips and cook in deep hot oil until just golden, remove when good and crisp.

Drain and lightly salt.

www.tonkacaribbean.com