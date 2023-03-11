KI Persad claims assault at Florida restaurant

A screenshot of KI Persad taken from his Facebook video on Saturday. -

Three-time Chutney Soca Monarch Kris “KI” Persad claims to have been beaten by a group of men at a restaurant in Florida, US on Friday night.

He appeared on his Facebook page with a band-aid on the right side of his head and pointed out some bruising on his arms and other parts of his body.

He said he was heading to the restroom of a restaurant, which he named as Tropics Restaurant and Nightclub in Pembroke Pines, Florida, while waiting on his food when a man slapped him and then broke a beer bottle on the side of his face. He claimed the encounter was unprovoked.

“I remember I was on the ground, I watch up and they just beating me. They stamp up my head, my belly, my back, my everything. The beat me real bad, about six of them. For the love of chutney eh.”

In another post, Persad appeared jovial as he sang about the incident and later posted a photo of one of a man whom he claimed attacked him asking for help to identify the man.