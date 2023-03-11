Grenada come from behind to beat La Horquetta Rangers 3-2

HOSTS Grenada recovered from a two-nil deficit to earn a 3-2 comeback victory against Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in the first of two meetings of the Pre-Season Tour 2023 on Friday at the Fond Playing Field, St Patrick, Grenada.

Rangers were full of confidence coming off a two-nil victory against St Lucia on Tuesday and it showed in their brisk passing and movements early in the match. The TT team scored two first-half goals yet again. This time was striker Tyrone Charles in the 13th minute who volleyed home from close range after captain Jamal Creighton challenged for a header from a corner that fell kindly for Charles. Grenada`s Goalkeeper Trishawn Thomas got a strong hand to the shot, but it was too powerful.

Six minutes later, Charles turned provider as he skilfully laid a pass to an unmarked Real Gill who controlled around the penalty spot to guide it home near post beating a helpless Thomas in goal.

It was a tale of two halves as Grenada fuelled by the energy of their home crowd capitalised on streaky defending from the visitors. Their resurgence began after pulling back a goal sixty seconds into the second half following a poor clearance From Rangers defender Jesus Perez that dropped into the path of Romar Frank who chested and volleyed past goalie Jabari St Hillaire.

The Spice Island tied the game in the 74th when forward Joshua Issac shot was blocked by defender Leslie Russell but Kriston Julien latched on to rebound to slip it under St Hillaire who could have done better with his effort.

Issac was a handful for the Rangers’ defence all night and he was rewarded for his efforts scoring in the 88th minute to seal the comeback victory 3-2. Both teams will meet again on Sunday before Rangers conclude the tour against St. Vincent and the Grenadines next Wednesday and Saturday.

Teams:

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers: Jabari St. Hillaire, Jesus Perez, Jevon Morris, Leslie Russell, Caleb Sturge, Real Gill, Jamal Creighton, Daniel David, Isaiah Lee, Ataulla Guerra, Tyrone Charles.

Grenada: Tishawn Thomas, Jamil Rocastle, Rhyim Griffith, Kimron Marshall, Ethan Telesford, Joshua Issac, Kriston Julien, Trevon Williams, Kenson Williams, Darren Modoo, Christian James.