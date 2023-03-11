Four centuries scored in round five Premiership I

Clarke Road United’s Joshua Persaud bats during the TTCB’s National League premiership match, against Queen’s Park Cricket Club II, on Saturday, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair. - ROGER JACOB

Four centuries were scored on the opening day of Premiership I round five action on Saturday.

League leaders Clarke Road United notched two, courtesy opener Vikash Mohan (108) and Nicholas Sookdeosingh (103) while Central Sports’ Kamil Pooran (112) struck his third ton of the season, partnered with PowerGen’s Evin Lewis (109).

Against Preysal Sports at Wilson Road in Penal, Clarke Road declared on 367/9, guided by Mohan and Sookdeosingh’s theatrics with the bat. Yannick Ottley also played well and finished unbeaten on 71.

Bowling for Preysal, Vishan Jagassar (4/71) topped the field with Ramesh Brijala (3/83) and Adrian Cooper (2/72) also among the wickets.

In reply, Preysal closed on 57/1 with day two set to bowl off from 10am on Sunday.

Additionally, Pooran and Jesse Bootan teamed up to lead Central Sports to 362 against Queen’s Park Cricket Club II at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

At the close of play, QPCC II were struggling at 81/6 after 23 overs.

Batting first, Central Sports Pooran struck 112 from 80 balls (three sixes, 16 fours) while Bootan’s 92 came from 112 balls (three sixes, seven fours). Supporting with the bat were Marlon Richards (43 not out), Terrance Hinds (32) and Aaron Alfred (31).

Matthew Patrick was the chief destroyer with the ball for QPCC II as he snagged 4/80 and Shazard Mohammed 3/100.

In their turn at the crease, QPCC II faltered early on as Mohammed (three) retired hurt and partnerships were few and far between. They closed on 81/6 with overnight batsmen Patrick (15 not out) and Ravi Kadoo (12 not out). Sachin Emrit top scored with 18.

Central Sports’ Alex Antoine took 2/15.

And Lewis’ knock of 109, from 103 balls (three sixes, 12 fours), combined with Cephas Cooper’s 91, Akeil Cooper’s 69 and Navin Bidaisee’s 60, saw PowerGen declare on 354/5 after 75 overs against Comets.

In response, Comets closed day one on 38/3 after 14 overs with Reeval Ramnarine (19) and Nadim Mohammed (12) top scoring so far. Danny Ramjitsingh four not out and Denzil Antoine (two not out) resume play in the middle on Sunday.

And in the Victoria Sports versus QPCC I contest, the former batted first and were skittled out for 97 owing to Sunil Narine’s (5/32) dominant spell, and contributions from Bryan Charles (3/21) and Khary Pierre (2/24).

In reply, the Parkites were dismissed for 171, led by Narine’s 89, but restricted by a stellar 3/30 spell from 18-year old fast bowler Jacen Agard and Jovan Ali (3/56).

With a lead of 74 runs, Victoria were sent back in to bat and closed on 105 without loss (Kyle Ropchand 72 n.o, Marcelle Jones 27 n.o) at stumps. They lead by 31 runs with 10 wickets in hand and QPCC II still yet to bat again.

Summarised Scores

VICTORIA SPORTS CLUB 97 (34.1) – Eton Bhal 19, Aaron Nanan 14, Kadeem Alleyne 13, Lyndell Nelson 13; Sunil Narine 5/32, Bryan Charles 3/21, Khary Pierre 2/24 & 105/0 (26) – Kyle Roopchand 72 n.o, Marcelle Jones 27 vs QPCC 171 (33.2) – Sunil Narine 89, Camillo Carimbocas 25, Tion Webster 24; Jacen Agard 3/30, Jovan Ali 3/56, Kyle Roopchand 2/16, Sherwin Ganga 2/51

POWERGEN 354/5 dec. (75) – Evin Lewis 109, Cephas Cooper 91, Akeil Cooper 69, Navin Bidaisee 60; Nicholas Ali 3/55, Danny Ramjitsingh 2/105 vs COMETS SPORTS CLUB 38/3 (14) – Reeval Ramnarine 19, Danny Ramjitsingh 4 n.o, Denzil Antoine 2 n.o

CLARKE ROAD 367/9 – Vikash Mohan 108, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 103, Yannick Ottley 71 n.o; Vishan Jagassar 4/71, Ramesh Brijlal 3/83, Adrian Cooper 2/72 vs PREYSAL 57/1

CENTRAL SPORTS 362 – Kamil Pooran 112, Jesse Bootan 92, Marlon Richards 43 n.o, Terrance hinds 32, Aaron Alfred 31; Matthew Patrick 4/80, Shazard Mohammed 3/100 vs QPCC II 81/6 – Scahin Emrit 18, Patrick 15 n.o, Ravi Kadoo 12 n.o; Alex Antoine took 2/15