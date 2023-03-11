Cunupia woman slapped with 91 charges

A 48-YEAR-OLD Cunupia woman was slapped with 91 counts of larceny servant and one count of embezzlement after the theft of over $1 million from her former boss last year.

Police said the owner of a Chaguanas-based cleaning company reported to Southern Division police that $1,615,777.16 went missing from his businessplace between Jan 1-Sept 6.

Police from the Southern Division Operations and Criminal Investigations Department began a probe and viewed security camera footage as part of their enquiries.

Police arrested the woman at her Cunupia home on March 2. Sources said TT$618,283 and US$18,496 were recovered as part of the police's investigations.

The woman appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate on Thursday and was granted $900,000 bail with a surety.

As part of conditions for the bail, she is required to report to the Cunupia police station every Friday between 6 am-6 pm. She is also required to be in her home between 10 pm-6 am. The case has been adjourned to April 12.