Aspiring Trinidad rap artiste shot dead

Iko Callender -

AN aspiring Trinidad artiste died on Saturday morning after he was shot Friday night.

Police reported that officers of North Eastern Division Task Force responded to a report of gunshots at Chinapoo, Morvant at about 10.30 pm.

Officers found Iko Callender, a father of one, in a track off the road near the Chinapoo Community Centre around with multiple gunshot injuries around 12.20 am.

Police said they took the injured man to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was declared dead shortly before 1 am on Saturday.