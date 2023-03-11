AC Port of Spain rout Defence Force 3-0 in TTPFL

Action kicked off, on Friday, in the second game of the opening night of the new TT Premier Football League with Club Sando FC (blue) facing off with Point Fortin Civic FC, at the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin. - Marvin Hamilton

JONATHAN RAMNANANSINGH AND SHERDON PIERRE

AC Port of Spain began their quest in the TT Premier Football League with an emphatic 3-0 victory against powerhouse Defence Force on Saturday at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar.

The Teteron Boys created most of the goal-scoring chances in the first half but had nothing to show on the scoresheet for their efforts.

In the 9th minute, Army’s Rivaldo Coryat had a glorious opportunity to open his team’s account but his shot went wide of an outstretched goalkeeper Jadel Poon-Lewis.

Five minutes later Army thought they finally took the lead but Brent Sam’s free-kick blasted off the upright of Poon Lewis’ goal.

Referee Crystal Sobers awarded AC POS a penalty after Defence Force’s goalkeeper Isaiah Malik Williams fouled a player while attempting a clearance.

National midfielder Duane Muckette buried the spot kick sending goalie Williams in the wrong direction for the 1-0 nil lead in the 36th minute.

AC extended their lead within the first minute of the second period of the match. Forward Jaydon Prowell ran unto a threaded the ball to expertly finish past keeper Williams for the 2-0 cushion

Since the second goal, the game was stretched in the midfield and scrappy at times. Army were seeking that elusive goal to keep their hopes alive but AC absorbed all the pressure and was solid in their defence.

Attacking midfielder Che Benny rubbed salt into the wounds of his opponents scoring in the 94th minute with a well-taken left-footed shot to end the match 3-0 and collect their first three points of the campaign.

On Friday, in the second match of the league’s opening day doubleheader, Point Fortin Civic Centre and Tiger Tanks Club Sando played to a 1-1 result at Mahaica Sports Complex in Point Fortin.

Club Sando’s Josiah Cooper opened the scoring in the 11th minute after he latched on to a well-placed free-kick into the box from Kevon Williams, past goalkeeper Miles Goodman.

In the 78th minute, Point Fortin’s Nathaniel Garcia headed a heavy hit corner back into the penalty box which fell nicely for Ronell Paul to rifle home the equaliser beyond the outstretched arms of Jabari Gray.

Club Sando started nicely and threatened early on. But the home team also pressed and had Nathaniel Garcia’s long-range effort go wide as they upped the ante. Minutes later, Cooper scored, with the entire defensive backline flatfooted.

Club Sando skipper Acelino Medford received a yellow card in the 25th minute just outside his team’s penalty area but Garcia, who took the free kick, was unable to capitalise.

Chances came few and far between for the remainder of the first period as both teams cancelled each other out as they battled along a dusty surface.

At the resumption, the home team looked better and began creating more chances in front of goal. Their persistence paid off as Paul’s 78th-minute strike saw the home fans breathe a sigh of relief as they drew level.

Club Sando could have gone ahead once more in the 89th minute but Terrell Rajoon’s shot into an open goal was cleared off the line by a Civic player.

When the dust settled, 1-1 it remained after each team’s opening TTPFL fixture.

In the earlier match, Central FC defeated W Connection 2-0.

Two matches kick off at the Arima Velodrome on Sunday and will see Caledonia AIA up against Cunupia FC (4pm) and Prison Service FC versus San Juan Jabloteh (6.30pm).