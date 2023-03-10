Youths lead Club Sando in Premier League opener

Police FC ( grey) and Club Sando faced off in a recent warm-up match ahead of the kick off of the new TT Premier Football League on Friday. - TT Premier Football League

The return of domestic football after its three-year absence will provide opportunities for young players who have been starved of exposure, owing to the pandemic, a chance to catch the eyes of regional and international school/club scouts. So says Club Sando assistant coach Eddie Dean, whose youthful bunch of players will feature in match day one’s second fixture of the TT Premier Football League, against hosts Point Fortin Civic, at Mahaica Sporting Complex on Friday, from 7.30pm.

Dean welcome the return of local football after such a lengthy hiatus and said his youths are eager to competitively step back on to the pitch.

Like most teams, Club Sando lost some of their senior players over the covid19 lag but has rejuvenated their talent pool with young, vibrant blood.

“Preparations are going well. We have a lot of young players because we lost some during the pandemic. We started back training in December and all the players are very much excited to return to competition,” Dean said.

Additionally, in June 2021, then Club Sando head coach Angus Eve was appointed interim senior national team coach, and had to vacate his post at the south club after just under five years.

In early 2022, former senior team striker Cornell Glen took charge of Club Sando’s U20 squad for the Tiger Tanks U20 Invitational. He was named coach of the tournament and was promoted to the club’s senior team head coach.

And while all teams will be gunning for the first post-pandemic domestic football title, Dean said experience and exposure at this top level are key for the development of his promising squad.

“It will be a very competitive one. The most important thing for Club Sando is to participate in the tournament and give the younger ones exposure at the highest level.

“All the games are going live so hopefully someone might see them from school or a club but it’s to expose them to this level of football,” he added.

Ex-Presentation College player Acelino Medford is the team captain.

“We anticipate a good contest. Everything is new for us this year but we continue on in stride and aim to do our best in the new league.”