Young meets with Shell, US Energy Dept

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young. File photo/Sureash Cholai

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young met with officials from Shell and the US Department of Energy this week to discuss matters of mutual interest.

These meetings took place on Thursday during the CERA Week Energy Conference in Houston, Texas.

The conference, hosted by international ratings agency Standard and Poors (S&P), provides a platform for discussion on a range of energy-related topics.

In a post on his Facebook page, Young said he met with Shell senior vice president and country chair for Shell TT Eugene Okpere and Shell's executive vice president for LNG Cedric Cremers during the conference on Thursday. He also held discussions with Shell Global CEO Wael Sawan.

"We discussed the growth and strengthening of the relationship between Trinidad and Tobago and Shell and the many achievements that we have been able to accomplish since Shell re-entered TT in 2016."

Young also reported on a productive meeting he had at the conference with US Energy Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Anna Shpitsberg.

"We discussed energy security and the potential of sustainable energy projects in TT and Tobago and the Caricom."

National Gas Company president Mark Loquan and Energy Ministry acting permanent secretary Sandra Fraser are accompanying Young at the conference.