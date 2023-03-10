Watchman murdered at Couva worksite

A 63-year-old watchman was found dead at his job site in Couva on Friday with his feet bound and hands tied behind his back.

The police identified him as Edwin "Lion" Simon of Claxton Bay

A police report said a co-worker found the body in a security booth at Universal Projects Ltd on the Balmain Main Road on Monday morning and called the police.

The booth had been ransacked and items broken.

Simon took up his shift at 6 pm on Thursday and was set to end on Friday at 6 am.

ASP Ablacksingh, Insp Doodnath, Sgt Howard, and other police from the Central Division as well as the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police, visited the scene and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested, and investigations are continuing.