Under-16 netballers get funds for Dominica trip

President of the TTNA Sherry Ann Blackburn, left, and captain of the TT Under-16 team Patrice Ashby, receive a cheque from head of sport development at SporTT Justin Latapy-George. -

THE Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) presented the TT Netball Association (TTNA) with support in the amount of $48,600 towards the upcoming Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth Netball tournament to be held from March 24-30 in Dominica. The TT Under-16 team will participate in the annual event which was on hiatus for the past two years due to the covid19 pandemic.

A SporTT media release on Thursday said the head of sport development at SporTT Justin Latapy-George commended the TTNA for its continued “thrust to develop and nurture youth talent.” Latapy-George also indicated that the complete approved sum for the association is $557,763.92, the balance of which will be disbursed upon release from the Ministry of Finance.

In attendance at the cheque handover was Under-16 national captain Patrice Ashby, a first-time member of the national team. Ashby said she was surprised at the selection, but is grateful for the opportunity to represent her country on a regional level. The St Francois Girls College student, who plays as a wing attack or centre, said she was excited for the tournament and confident that the hard work being put in will pay off.

TTNA president Sherry Ann Blackburn was also in high praise of the work ethic of the Under-16 team, which is a diverse one, including six players from Tobago. Blackburn also said that TT’s participation at the tournament is a step towards building confidence and pride in the sport ahead of the Netball World Cup to be held in South Africa from July 28 to August 6.