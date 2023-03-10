Simmy De Trini Stands Up For Something

Rhea-Simone "Simmy De Trini" Auguste delivers her stand-up comedy routine during her show Stand Up for Something at Queen's Hall, St Ann's, on March 5. (Photos courtesy Anniel Morales) - courtesy Anniel Morales

Audience members were howling with laughter from the beginning to the end of Rhea-Simone “Simmy De Trini” Auguste’s comedy show, Stand Up for Something, on March 5 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

The lineup of stand-up comedians took on a range of topics from relationships to sex to societal expectations.

Host Keevan “Keevo” Lewis did an amazing job at keeping the mood light in between performers, giving dating tips, relationship, and marriage advice.

Kevin Soyer told the audience that his disability, evidenced by his walking on crutches, was not due to the J&J vaccine. He shared some of the comments made by people while he was in hospital after becoming paralysed.

“'Look at your condition, nah. Allyuh come see this! You feel somebody work something on you? You need a bush bath?'

"And that was the doctors, nah.”

He also talked about how people infantilised him while he was in a wheelchair, as “in Trinidad people assume a physical disability means you’re mentally disabled.”

At one point there was dead silence throughout the theatre as he slowly lowered one foot to the floor, only for laughter to explode when he said, “I put my foot down against bullying.”

Next on stage was Kwame Weekes, who said he found women terrifying, for two reasons. He said once he sent a woman an intimate picture, and her reaction was “Awwww,” at which point the entire audience (or at least the women) also said “Awwww.” His second reason was because the Bible warned that “hell hath no worry like a woman scorned.”

Weekes said love felt like work, as there were certain parameters which had to be followed that felt just like a job.

“I have to check in every morning with good-morning texts, I have to check out at night with 'I love you,' if I miss a day I get a warning, and if I miss three days, I might come to work to find a next man at my desk.”

Stan the Feminist Man (Louris Lee Sing) described how he was a bad man who had 27 children by 22 child mothers.

“When you see a man wearing sunglasses indoors, he’s a bad man... or he could be blind. You have to check. They call me Eric Williams because I’m the fathering of the nation. Women are my vice – well, I drink, smoke, gamble a little, and tief...but only from the government, so is mine.”

He said he didn’t burden the children’s mothers with his presence, and if he had to take care of his children he would drop them off at Casualty for the day, because they could be there all day without seeing a doctor.

Kes Ramsey of the Christians Can Laugh comedy show treated patrons to a number of observations about the Carnival period and what Christians do during that time.

“Did you jump up for Carnival? Sinners. I’ve never played mas, I went to church camp. My mom said, 'Kes, don’t carry your valuables to church camp.' I didn’t listen and I was real showing off the Saturday, Sunday, Monday, but Tuesday night, it was nowhere to be found... plenty things go missing during church camp, including virginities.”

He said in Trinidad, religions live together peacefully, and most of them have a period of fasting.

“Hindus fast for Divali, Muslims fast for Ramadan, and Christians, Christians just fast, we fast too bad.”

Gervail Lemo said Caribbean people use the collective "we," but only for the negative things.

“A time I was in my friend’s car and he was stopped by police. I start to look out the window, I not listening to anything. When we drive off again, my friend was like, 'You see what happen there?' I say, 'No, I was looking out the window.' My friend say, 'We get a ticket.' I say, 'Soldier, I ask you for a drop, who is we?' I don’t want none of that.”

Simmy introduced singer Genisa “Nisa” Sellier, as she said the singer’s song Make Me Over had helped her through dark times. Sellier had mostly lost her voice, but she and Simmy performed the song together.

Simmy said Trinidad and Tobago was lacking in representation in stand-up comedy, even though it had given the world actors such as Alfonso Ribiero (Carlton from Fresh Prince), Winston Duke, and Jack Warner. She said someone said she didn’t look like a Trinidadian and wondered what people thought a Trinidadian looked like.

“They think we park up on a beach, drinking rum, partying, fornicating in the road – and it’s disgusting, because it’s 100 per cent true.”

She said she didn’t agree with the saying "Choose your men wisely," but asked how, because “it’s not like men hand out business cards giving their true characters.”

Simmy shared her experiences with “vagrant” men, ie, “a man who has no home and begs frequently. The first one I met when I was 19, at a gay party. He wanted to be a rapper, so I bought him equipment and studio time. I don’t know why I was surprised when he ended up horning me with a man.

“The second one, who I wanted to marry, suddenly started talking to a woman at 11 pm, in the road, in Laventille. He told me she was a suicidal lesbian...they’re married now.”

She said she was bisexual but decided she couldn’t be in a relationship with a woman because “women will do all kinds of crazy things when they want a relationship out of you. Men, how you does do it?”

She said she was no different from controversial social-media influencer Matara French, as they both came from a place of struggle and had made poor choices in the people they let manage them. She said she didn’t have a problem with French speaking in schools, but protocols should have been followed, and she questioned the thought process of French being selected.

Simmy said at one point she was broken almost to the point of crime, but “jail is a real place, and I don’t think they have clothes to fit me. I want a rich man, and somebody to cater to me.”

She reminded people to take care of their mental health.

Simmy said she was glad to see how stand-up comedy had evolved in TT over the last five years, and she had begun recording and clipping her live performances to put online so she could reach more people.