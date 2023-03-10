Rowley tees off at TT Golf Open, Richards Jnr leads

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley tees off during the Open Golf Amateur Championship, St Andrews Golf Course, Moka, on Thursday. - AYANNA KINSALE

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley showed his support for the TT Golf Association Four-Day Open by doing the ceremonial opening tee shot at the St Andrews Golf Course in Moka, Maraval on Thursday.

Dr Rowley, an avid golfer, teed off at approximately 6.20 pm.

Following the opening, golfers competed in multiple categories in sunny weather throughout the day. In the championship flight, top national junior player Chris Richards Jnr showed his quality ending day one as the leader with a score of 73. Richards Jnr will have to continue his form as Xzavier Wiggins, Zico Correia and Alex Kangoo are right on his heels tied for second place with 76.

Action also took place in the first, second and third flights. Paul Taylor leads the first flight with 77, followed closely by Kevesh Ramnath (78) and Asa Roopchand (80).

In the second flight, Learie Flores leads with 85 in the second flight. Rafi Mohammed (86) and Nandlal Ramlackhan (87) are trailing Flores.

Navin Dookeran and Naeem Ali are tied for the lead in the third flight with 35 stableford points. Justin Junkere is in contention for the title with 33 stableford points.

The seniors are also competing with Wayne Baptiste (78), Dominique Chatoor (78) and Deryck Gonsalves (80) finishing day one as the top three.