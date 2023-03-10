Nothing fishy when prices go up at Lent

THE EDITOR: For Lent fish is the preferred choice. As a result the price changes – upwards.

Supply is the amount of fish available on the market. Demand is the amount of fish customers want to buy.

When supply exceeds demand, prices fall. When demand exceeds supply, prices rise.

If the supply increases and demand stays the same, the price will go down.

If the supply decreases and demand stays the same, the price will go up.

If the supply stays the same and demand increases, the price will go up.

If the supply stays the same and demand decreases, the price will go down.

After Lent any number can play.

My choice of fish is "deep water catfish." However, I am a pork man. I put pork on my pork.

The big man cares not what we consume. Fish does not take you to heaven or hell.

Should we eat fish without scales?

We all age, get ill, perish, regardless of our diet. I can recommend an excellent diet planner.

TT, let us eat right, because it is right.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town