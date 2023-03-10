Let's give the Reggae Boyz a good licking

Angus Eve - Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: Jamaica is miles ahead of TT in all sports. However, Jamaica fears us, it fears TT's potential. That’s why, for example, despite Jamaica's Olympics achievements, it still considers TT its major rival in athletics.

TT has been in the potential bracket for so long, other islands wish they were us. Meaning they would make better use of the resources TT has and harness their true potential. Yes, Jamaica, in all sports, is more satisfied when it finishes above TT than winning the competition.

Angus Eve has a trick up his sleeve; the underdog tag suits us just fine. Let me make a plea to Eve to start Justin Sadoo as a box-to-box midfielder. His ability, as shown with Defence Force, in the middle of the park will be essential in getting the ball to our forwards and screening the backline. Like the Granit Xhaka role at Arsenal and Rodri at Man City.

In the attack, I also plead with Eve to start John Paul Rochford in the No 10 role, like Martin Odegard at Arsenal and Kevin De Bryune at City, to make the team tick and feed the ball to Reon Moore, Corbin, Garcia and Auvray.

If we are looking to play out from the back, then I recommend starting Adrian Foncette between the sticks because he is more comfortable with the ball at his feet. Modern-day goalkeepers have to play the ball out from the back. No hard feelings brother Marvin.

Mentality is our worst enemy. If we tell ourselves we are at a disadvantage, then we’ll be so. The Soca Warriors must play with a "badman" mentality. They must bully the opposition. We must hunt in packs and play with arrogance and be boldface with the ball. This is not a friendly game, football is war.

I know we have a lot of issues with the state of our football, but now is not the time for that. As our league football restarts soon, it brings tremendous excitement to fans, and a licking for the Reggae Boyz in their backyard would be just great.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas