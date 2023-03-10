Filmmaker to hold masterclass for Caribbean creatives

Keiran Khan: "Carnival did not influence my masterclass, it just reassured me as to why I want to keep seeing us win." - courtesy Overtime Media

In 2017, Guyanese-born, Trinidad-raised filmmaker Kieran Khan landed the opportunity of a lifetime and became the official videographer for Sean Paul's world tour.

Khan subsequently not only secured a full-time position as Paul's official videographer and content creator, but has also been retained by Cardi B as her official videographer.

Additionally, he has shot music videos for top-tier artistes such as Buju Banton, Damian Marley, Paul, Yendry, J Balvin and many other industry greats.

Now one of the most sought-after video directors in the industry, Khan is ready to share his knowledge and experience in the form of an online masterclass.

Overtime Media spoke with Khan about his goals and ambitions:

Tell us about the masterclass: who is it for? when and where and how is it happening? why did you decide to do it and why now?

I’m targeting those in the Caribbean and BIPOC community. There is a massive gap of knowledge and information when it comes to certain things (how to register a business, how to do clean business, what fees should be charged based on deliverables requested, how to get clients, etc).

Initially, when we announced my masterclass it was intended to be in-person classes held twice a week in my home town of Toronto. However, we got an overwhelming response and are now rolling out a plan to have this online. Those who are interested can register by clicking the link in my Instagram bio (@KieranKhanProductions.

Why now? Because I’m in a space of my career where I’m better educated, better connected, and can provide better direction to those trying to get a foot in the door, or even to those who are seasoned, but might be at a roadblock in their career.

How did you end up on that Caribbean Airlines video project and what was the experience like?

Much love to my brother Che Khotari (Machel Montano's manager) – he contacted me and made me aware of this project and said he’ll like to recommend me for it and asked me to submit a treatment, I did and LSS Agency and CAL loved it and we assembled the team within a few days and started kicking it off.

Travis, Voice, MM and Agent Sasco were all great to work with and professionals in their field (you can see why they are where they are in their career).

Voice was really sick, but showed up on set with a towel wrapped around his neck. I felt so bad because part of the treatment consisted of them jumping into water, but he powered through and understood the reach of the project and did his thing to make it happen. It goes without saying that MM’s schedule is hectic, but he showed up at his call time, sometimes as early as 4.30 am, energised and ready to do whatever I asked. There was a point when we were shooting for 14 hours and I looked over and he was on a hard wooden table asleep, I tapped his feet when we were ready to shoot, and he jumped up and said “Ready!” Lols.

These are the work ethics and devotion that these individuals have given their life to, for the music and for the reach of it, and I’m beyond honoured to play a role with getting their message out in the form of visuals.

What are your thoughts on the entertainment industry in Trinidad and Tobago/the Caribbean and where do you see yourself and your place in it?

From the outside looking in, the industry has grown significantly, but from my understanding, and just like anywhere else there are gatekeepers of the industry, and my message to those artists (in any form of art that you practise) is to understand one thing and one thing only: nothing and no one matters other than your audience.

If you have a mobile device or computer and internet that’s all you need. I don’t pity anyone who complains that they don’t have a team or have support, I reassure you that you may have done it without, or will do it without. Having a team and support should be a bonus, but never what makes or breaks you.

How much bigger is soca music and the TT brand now compared to when you first started and who/what contributed to this growth and evolution that you care to make mention of from your unique perspective?

The year 2005 was the first time I was able to party in Trinidad, I remember Club Coconuts, Beer Garden, seeing Kees with 'dreads' performing in Woodford Café, MovieTowne, Port of Spain.

I remember chutney music having a massive wave back then with Dil e Nadan, Karma, KI etc.

I don’t ever recall seeing productions, crowds and the diversity we have now back then – so the comparison is day and night.

To the college student that invited her Asian friend to their first fete, the parents who play soca music in their house, to the food vendors abroad who set up outside of fetes and sell our food in the dead of winter, to the promoters who break even sometimes just to bring up an extra artiste, and to all the artistes’ families who sacrifice their absence – thank you for your contribution to continued exposure of our culture.

What are your thoughts on Carnival 2023 and how much did its return or certain elements of it influence your masterclass project, if at all?

Carnival did not influence my masterclass, it just reassured me as to why I want to keep seeing us win.

You know that hashtag we always see people post sometimes #TrinidadIsntARealPlace? I believe the Ministry of Tourism needs to trademark that or build a campaign around it (if they haven’t already). I believe that our culture one day will become our biggest export.

Name some of your favourite Caribbean creatives/artistes/people who have influenced you whether directly or indirectly.

Mr What-Ya-Know aka Daniel Loveless is someone I rate: he’s disciplined, consistent and has taken an educational concept and made it cool and global at that.

Olatunji is also an artist I highly rate, I loved that he didn’t think he was too big to audition for America’s Got Talent and waved the Trini flag high at that!

Ola is a natural-born performer, I’ve never worked with him, but I’m sure if we ever do, I won’t have to provide any direction – point camera and shoot.

Aside from your masterclass, what else do we need to do to take our industry and brands to the next level and the global marketplace?

Get rid of egos, especially the men. Understand that you are no longer doing this for you, you’re doing this for the growth of something bigger than you – something that will continuously keep putting food on your kids'-kid's-kids' table (yes I know that’s great-grandkids, it just sounds more dramatic this way, lol) and give them a comfortable lifestyle to focus on developing this industry beyond what you even imagine.

Brands – be more open-minded to young talent and ideas. Micro-influencers are extremely important if not as important as big-name influencers. Engage them more on your campaigns: these kids live on their phones, they follow trends, they learn them and create great content out of it, and literally overnight the organic reaches they get is what we pay (thousands) for in promotional campaigns.

I’ve made it a mandate for any video shoot that I am on, that I solicit the service of influencers to come on set and make creative content with the artist to implement in our roll-out plan.

What are some of your ultimate goals? How are you prepared to contribute and fly the flag even higher this year and in the next few years?

Let me be clear, I’m not here trying to do something that has never been done, I’m just playing my part in contributing to the development of creatives in my community and alike, and to make myself accessible to those who need guidance. I know the time, money and energy I would have saved, if I had this sort of support, but I didn’t, and that’s why I can relate to those who may be frustrated, or just need direction, and I’ll be here for them.

For more info follow Khan on IG @kierankhanproductions and click the link in his bio.