FIFA+ app to live stream TT Premier Football League matches

-

All TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) matches will be live streamed via the FIFA+ app.This was confirmed by event organisers on Thursday, one day before the league’s official kick off with a double header at Mahaica Sports Complex in Point Fortin, on Friday.On the TTPFL Facebook page, they posted, “The first official digital broadcasting partner of the TTPFL is none other than the live streaming giant, the FIFA+ app.“Links to the upcoming matches will be posted in our bio by tomorrow (Friday).”Viewers must download the app, provide general information, including an email, to officially sign up to use the app.The opening ceremony begins at 4pm after which the first domestic league match, since March 2020, between W Connection and Central FC, kicks off from 5pm.The next match between home team Point Fortin Civic Centre and Club Sando gets under way at 7.30pm.