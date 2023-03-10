Family beaten in Central Trinidad armed robbery

File photo.

Three men beat and tied up a 33-year-old truck driver, his wife, and a visiting female relative in central Trinidad on Thursday night before leaving with cash, jewellery and cellphones.

The robbery happened at around 7. 20 pm on Thursday at the home of the man and his wife, 29, at the Southern Main Road in Warrenville.

The couple and the relative, 23, of Cunupia, were in the house when three men, one with a gun, entered and announced a robbery.

The bandits beat and tied up the three victims.

They took $20,000, a pellet gun worth $4,000, and two cellphones from the male victim.

They also stole $600, a cellphone and some gold and silver jewellery from his wife. Its value is yet to be ascertained.

The bandits also stole a cellphone from the relative.

The men then ran out and escaped.

The police were later told they had arrived at the house in a white Nissan Tiida car bearing the registration plate PCW 8923.

WPC Mohan is leading investigations.

All of the suspects were of African descent and slim build.

Two wore balaclava masks, and the third used a jersey to cover his face. All of them were wearing gloves.