Children's Authority: Staff being paid as usual

Children’s Authority head office, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

The Children’s Authority has said criticisms of its over payment of salaries and other matters were inaccurate.

In a release, it said for the year so far, its staff had been consistently paid either on or before the last working day of the month, according to its contractual obligation.

It said this statement was in response to a Facebook post made before salaries were paid on March 1.

It said on children in its care who may be affected by the intended proclamation of sections 3 (1) (2), and 17 of the Children’s Community Residences, Foster Care and Nurseries Act 46:04, the authority’s executive team, led by the acting director, is working to address the matter.

The authority said all employees are to maintain confidentiality about the authority’s affairs of the children and their families, as stated in their contracts.

It said, “The authority further advises that there is no freeze on hiring for specialised services. Hiring continues where necessary, even as the authority works towards transforming its child services to better protect and rehabilitate children, protect them from abuse, and significantly strengthen families and communities."