Bavuma's 171 leaves West Indies facing defeat

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma, left, celebrates his century as teammate Wiaan Mulder looks on during the third day of the second Test vs West Indies, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday. - AP

South African skipper Temba Bavuma scored just his second Test century, in 56 matches, to put his team in supreme control on Friday against West Indies on day three of the 2nd Test at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Bavuma's unbeaten 171, off 275 balls, was graced with 20 boundaries and erased any hope of the tourists forcing a come-from-behind win. South Africa lead the two-match contest 1-0.

West Indies had their hosts in trouble at 103 for five, leading overall by 172 runs, but Bavuma and Wiaan Mulder's (42) defiant 103-run partnership swung the momentum back to the home team.

Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj (three not out) were at the crease at the end of play with the score at 287 for seven and a daunting lead of 356 runs.

West Indies have not scored 300 runs in the series.

Kyle Mayers (2/25) and Alzarri Joseph (2/49) were the main wicket takers, and Kemar Roach, Jason Holder and Raymon Reifer grabbed one apiece.

Scores: SOUTH AFRICA 320 (Aiden Markram 96, Tony de Zorzi 85, Dean Elgar 42, Temba Bavuma 28, Ryan Rickelton 22; Kyle Mayers 3-32, Alzarri Joseph 3-60, Gudakesh Motie 3-75) and 287 for seven (Temba Bavuma 171 not out, Wiaan Mulder 42; Kyle Mayers 2-25, Alzarri Joseph 2-49) vs WEST INDIES 251 (Jason Holder 81 not out, Kyle Mayers 29, Roston Chase 28, Joshua Da Silva 26; Gerald Coetzee 3-41, Kagiso Rabada 2-19, Simon Harmer 2-63).