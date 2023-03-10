Auvray, Williams eager for Reggae Boyz test

Kaile Auvray - TTFA Media

NEWCOMER Kaile Auvray and returning player Jomal Williams are excited to be with the TT senior football team for two international friendly matches against Jamaica on Saturday and Tuesday.

The first match against Jamaica takes place at the Montego Bay Sports Complex in Catherine Hall from 7 pm TT time and the second will be played at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Auvray, speaking to TT Football Association media on Thursday, said, “It is a very big opportunity for me. I am just happy to be here with the squad and to be able to live this experience and keep on growing as a player and obviously, to represent TT is a lot of pride for me and my family.”

Auvray, 18, was born in France, but spent most of his life in the US. He has a Trinidadian mother and his father is from Guadeloupe.

Auvray said he was ready when he received the call from TT head coach Angus Eve. “What I do, I stay ready for anything, so when opportunities arise I could seize it and take my chance. I don’t know if I thought this would have come so fast, but I was ready for it.”

Auvray played for St Martin in a friendly against TT earlier this year. Despite a 2-0 defeat to TT, Auvray was a bright spark for St Martin, showing good individual skill, passing and a thunderous shot which rocked the TT bar from distance in the second half.

Williams, who has been playing professionally in El Salvador for years, said, “It is a very special feeling to be back with the guys. I have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. As you say, it is almost three years I have not been here, so in this moment I am very thankful and very happy to join the group.”

Williams wants to inspire the inexperienced players. “Now that I am here I see that it is a very young group and I am willing to bring my experience that I have from El Salvador into this group. I want to be an example for some of the younger guys and hopefully I can play my best, do my best and help the team to win these two friendly games.”