2 men charged with murdering 2 women

File photo -

POLICE have charged two men with the murders of two women who were killed in separate incidents.

A police press release said Ishmael Cyrus, 28, of Morvant, was charged with the murder of Naila Nelson, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on Friday and the matter was adjourned to April 6.

Nelson, 38, of Barataria, was at her home with someone else on Sunday February 26, when two armed assailants entered and started shooting at them.

The two victims were taken to hospital, where Nelson died and the other victim remained warded.

Investigations resulted in officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region Two) arresting one suspect on March 5 .

Cyrus was charged by WPC White on Thursday on advice from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC.

The investigation was supervised by Insp Ramjag, Insp Sylvester and Sgt Radhaykissoon.

In the second matter, Simon Cova, 42, of Rio Claro, appeared before a Rio Claro Magistrate on Friday, charged with the murder of Patrice Rachel Ann Aaron, which occurred on February 14. The matter was adjourned to April 6.

Aaron, 30, of Rio Claro, was found dead by first responders at her home on Tuesday February 14.

Investigations resulted in one male suspect being arrested on Tuesday March 7.

Cova was charged by PC Gillead on Thursday following advice from DPP Gaspard. Investigations were supervised by Insp Ramjag and Sgt Mohammed.