When a squatter takes residency

Robert Hadad - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: I would admit at the offset that I was one of those in favour of FIFA's normalisation committee (NC). So strong were my feelings that I put pen to paper on the issue. I admonished William Wallace and those against the move to support it and to look beyond narrow politics. I felt that it was a great opportunity for TT football and any fight against the FIFA was futile.

I didn’t see the move as FIFA implementing some new policy/position requesting our renewed compliance nor did I see the move as a permanent solution to our self-governance of football. I didn’t see a 24-month normalisation committee becoming a 48-month entrenchment committee. I didn’t think a squatter was willing to take residency. But I should have known better.

A few years ago, in four simple steps, a squatter occupied then sold a piece of land opposite my home. The approaches of the squatter and the NC are very similar.

For step one, the squatter cleared the land. At first I was very happy and welcomed it, since the grass was overgrown and the place was unsightly. The NC in much the same way took the opportunity to clear out elected and hired football administrators. Some might say the clearing out was exactly what the TT Football Association (TTFA) needed.

At step two, the squatter quickly established a boundary and enclosed the land by building a fence. I knew the fence was a bit much, but was it really my concern? Like the squatter, the NC protected its newfound interest by locking gates and sharing little or no information with anyone. A few protested and most felt it was not their concern and the NC continued.

Step three was the large and in charge period. During that time, the squatter challenged anyone who questioned his right to be there and even gave reasons why he was still there even after he was asked to leave. The NC is no different. Despite questions about the NC’s legitimacy and court challenges, it has maintained its “divine” right to be there. It is large and in charge, squatting without regard.

Then there was step four, the sale. The squatter finally placed a “for sale” sign on the property and palmed it off to some unsuspecting buyer.

Following the latest FIFA announcement about extending the life of the NC, it is clear it has reached step 4. The NC is not leaving and it is now ready to sell the Home of Football

toute bagai. This should not be the approach.

FIFA and the TTFA are not the same as they were three years ago and the Government can no longer take a hands-off approach to the squatting.

Around the world governments are calling in football associations to give accounts of their stewardships on everything from wages to facilities. Therefore, our Government should be asking questions and getting answers about the squatter in local football.

At the end of the day the ownership and management of TT football should be done by those we choose. There is a plethora of adept sporting professionals who can lead any transition to financial or structural prudency and the NC is no longer needed.

So, thanks, Robert Hadad (NC chairman), but your next communication to FIFA should be, “It is OK, but TT will take it from here.”

DR MORIBA BAKER

via e-mail

