WASA to restrict traffic on Golden Grove Road, Churchill Roosevelt Highway

Golden Grove Road, Arouca - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

TRAFFIC will be disrupted from 8 pm on March 10-4 am on March 11 at the corner of Golden Grove Road and Churchill Roosevelt Highway, near Bhagwansingh's Hardware.

A Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) release on Thursday said traffic will be restricted to facilitate pipe interconnection works.

Police will be on site to direct the single-lane traffic, the release said.

Drivers can call WASA's customer call centre at 800-4420/4426 for more information.