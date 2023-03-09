St Joseph man charged with murder

A 35-year-old St Joseph man appeared in court on Tuesday charged with murdering a man in December last year.

Nikose Jacob appeared before magistrate Indra Ramoo-Haynes in the Tunapuna Third Magistrates’ Court, charged with the December 13 murder of Jeremy Paul Fough.

Fough, 31, of La Seiva Village, Maracas, St. Joseph, was found dead at Riverside Road, Curepe.

Jacob, who was charged by PC Ali of the Homicide Bureau, Region II, will reappear in court on April 3.