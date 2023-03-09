South defeat North by five runs in Price Club Classic

Brendon Boodoo looks on after playing a shot during the North/South Classic, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, on Wednesday. - Lincoln Holder

SOUTH pulled off a nail-biting five-run win over North in the Price Club Supermarket North-South Under-15 Cricket Classic at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Wednesday.

The match was hanging on a knife’s edge as North were 248/8 in 49 overs chasing 255 for victory.

North only managed one run in the final over and were dismissed for 249 in 49.3 overs to hand South the win. Christian Lall was the best batsman on the day scoring 119 off 108 deliveries for North which included 16 fours and one six.

Alejandro Kassiram and Maleek Lewis also showed quality with 41 and 35 respectively. Bowling for South, Ra’ed Ali Khan grabbed 2/36 in six overs and Zane Maraj took 2/38 in 6.3 overs.

Earlier, the South batsmen were impressive compiling 254/5 in 50 overs. Brendan Boodoo cracked ten fours in his innings of 60 not out off 61 balls before retiring. Zane Maraj hit six fours in his knock of 52 not out off 65 deliveries, before also retiring. Players retired to give other players an opportunity to bat as the match was used as the final chance for Under-15 cricketers to impress national selectors. The TT Under-15 team will be chosen in the coming days for the Cricket West Indies Regional tournament starting in early April.

Dimitri Ramjattan also tried to catch the eye of the selectors with 41 off 64 balls and Tyler Ramroop was the top bowler for North with 1/17 in four overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

SOUTH 254/5 (50 overs) (Brendan Boodoo 60 retired not out, Zane Maraj 52 retired not out, Dimitri Ramjattan 41; Tyler Ramroop 1/17) vs NORTH 249 (49.3 overs) (Christian Lall 119, Alejandro Kassiram 41, Maleek Lewis 35; Ra’ed Ali Khan 2/36, Z Maraj 2/38) South won by five runs.