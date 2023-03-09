South Africa in front despite Holder’s 81 not out

West Indies' Jason Holder plays a stroke shot during the second day of the second Test against South Africa, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday. - AP Photo

A TENTH-WICKET partnership worth 58 runs between Jason Holder and Gudakesh Motie will give West Indies a fighting chance, heading into day three of the second Test match against South Africa in Johannesburg on Friday.

On Thursday, West Indies were staring at a massive first-innings deficit after being reduced to 193/9 in response to South Africa’s 320.

Holder and Motie then frustrated the South Africans to limit the home team’s lead to 69 runs as West Indies scored 251. Holder ended unbeaten on 81 off 117 balls. He was not scared to attack the South African bowlers, hitting eight fours and four sixes.

Motie contributed a valuable 17 off 40 deliveries.

Bowling for South Africa, fast bowler Gerald Coetzee was the pick of the bowlers, with 3/41 in 14 overs. Kagiso Rabada and Simon Harmer grabbed 2/19 and 2/63 respectively. South Africa closed the day on 4/0 in their second innings, a lead of 73 runs.

Earlier in the day, South Africa were dismissed for 320 in their first innings after resuming the day on 311/7. Medium pacer Kyle Mayers and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph were the chief destroyers for West Indies, with 3/32 and 3/60 respectively.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

SOUTH AFRICA 320 (Aiden Markram 96, Tony de Zorzi 85; Kyle Mayers 3/32, Alzarri Joseph 3/60) and 4/0 vs WEST INDIES 251 (Jason Holder 81 not out, K Mayers 29; Gerald Coetzee 3/41, Kagiso Rabada 2/19, Simon Harmer 2/63)